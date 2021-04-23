      Weather Alert

Browns Pick Up Fifth Year Options For Mayfield And Ward

Kenny Roda
Apr 23, 2021 @ 11:59am
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

As expected the Cleveland Browns picked up the fifth year rookie options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward.

The deadline for the Browns to make these decisions was May 3.

The first overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield will make $18.8 million in 2022, while Ward, who was the fourth overall pick that same year,  will pocket $13.2 million in his fifth year for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates intercepting a pass late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Next up for general manager Andrew Berry, whether or not to extend one, or both of those players beyond the 2022 season?

