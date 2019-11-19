Browns Place Burnett On Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
The Cleveland Browns have placed S Morgan Burnett (Achilles) on injured reserve.
Burnett started all eight of the games he appeared in for the Browns in 2019, tallying 41 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
He sustained the injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.