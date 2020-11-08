Browns Place Mayfield On Reserve/Covid-19 List
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures to the crowd after winning an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
(official Browns release)
Browns Place QB Baker Mayfield on Reserve/COVID-19
Berea, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.*
*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Statement from Cleveland Browns Spokesperson on Staff Member Testing Positive for COVID-19
“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”