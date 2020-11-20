Browns Place Myles Garrett On Covid List
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Browns will place DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The NFL sacks leader has been at home since falling ill early Wednesday, and tested positive for Covid-19 Friday morning and will not play Sunday vs the Eagles.
The team issued the following statement:
This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been conducted and the individual has self-isolated. He has not been in the facility all week and zero high-risk contacts have been identified. Our facility remains open and our practice time for today remains as scheduled. As part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols, all meetings this morning will take place remotely. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on any appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority