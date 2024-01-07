Browns Play Texans At Houston In The Playoffs

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 07: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals and Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns embrace after the gam at Paycor Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns will play the Houston Texans in the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs next weekend.

Cleveland’s 31-14 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday had no affect on the Browns playoff opponent.

The determining factors were Houston’s 23–17 win over Indianapolis on Saturday night and Tennessee upsetting Jacksonville on Sunday 28–20 helping the Texans win the AFC South.

Therefore Houston will host the Browns in the Wildcard playoff game.

Cleveland, with an 11-6 record, finishes second in the AFC North behind first place Baltimore, who ends up as the AFC’s number one seed at 13-4.

Pittsburgh also makes the playoffs out of the AFC North with a 10-7 record.

With their win over the Browns on Sunday, the Bengals finish with a 9-8 record, good for fourth place in the AFC North, but not good enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Exact times and dates for all NFL playoff games will be announced later tonight.