Browns Preseason Schedule Announced

(official Browns release)

Browns announce 2023 preseason kickoff times

The starting times for all four preseason games have been finalized

By Anthony Poisal, ClevelandBrowns.com Staff Writer

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns’ preseason dates and opponents were finalized last week upon the league’s schedule release, and we now know when those games will kick off, too.

Times for all four of the Browns’ preseason games are set, and they’ll play just one of those games — an Aug. 11 matchup against Commanders — at home, with three other preseason games, including their Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, on the road.

Here’s when all four preseason games are set to kick off.

CLEVELAND BROWNS 2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 3 – 8 p.m. – Jets vs. Browns – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Friday, August 11 – 7:30 p.m. – Commanders vs. Brown – Cleveland Browns Stadium

Thursday, August 17 – 7:30 p.m. – Browns at Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, August 26 – 1:00 p.m. – Browns at Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium