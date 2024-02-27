Deshaun Watson To Begin Throwing As Part Of Rehab

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Browns G.M. Andrew Berry spoke to the media at NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, February 27th.

Among the news worthy items he shared:

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, recovering from November 21st shoulder surgery, is scheduled to start throwing a football as part of his rehab sometime in March – “He’s making really good progress and we’re really excited to see that continue.”

Another key Browns player, RB- Nick Chubb is still early in his early in his rehab process following two knee surgeries. The expectation for Chubb is to have him return sometime during the 2024 season.

The Browns will hold part of training camp once again at The Greenbrier Resort n West Virginia.

The team will also hold joint practices during training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.