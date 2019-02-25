Browns Re-Sign Left Tackle Greg Robinson

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) plays against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have re-signed OL Greg Robinson.

Robinson joined the Browns last season and appeared in all 16 games, starting the final eight at left tackle. Cleveland surrendered just five sacks during the second half of the season — the lowest of any team in the league — compared to 33 in the first half. Robinson protected for QB Baker Mayfield, who set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes, and opened holes for RB Nick Chubb, who set a Browns rookie record with 996 rushing yards.

Originally selected by the Rams with the second overall pick in 2014, Robinson has started 56 of his 68 career games with the Rams (2014-16), Lions (2017) and Browns (2018). He is a native of Thibodaux, La. and attended Auburn.

In addition, the team has waived WR Daniel Williams. Williams spent the final four weeks of the season on the club’s practice squad.