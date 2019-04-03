Browns Re-Sign TE/FB Orson Charles

For Immediate Release

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE/FB Orson Charles.

Charles appeared in 13 games with two starts at tight end/fullback last year. He recorded three receptions for 23 yards and helped open holes for RB Nick Chubb, who set a Browns rookie record with 996 rushing yards. Originally selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, Charles has appeared in 49 career games with the Bengals (29 from 2012-13), Lions (two in 2016), Chiefs (five in 2017) and Browns (13 in 2018). He is a native of Tampa, Fla. and attended Georgia.