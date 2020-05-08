Browns Re-sign WR Rashard Higgins
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) plays against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
The Browns on Friday re-signed WR Rashard Higgins, who has spent his entire career in Cleveland since joining the team as a fifth-round pick in 2016.
In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Brandin Bryant.
Higgins has appeared in 54 games, making six starts, over the past four seasons. He caught more than half of his 76 career receptions in a breakout 2018 campaign in which he amassed 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, Higgins was limited in the first half of the year by a knee injury and finished with four catches for 55 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the Browns’ Week 10 win over the Bills.
For his NFL career, Higgins has 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.
Higgins is the longest-tenured Brown in a wide receivers room that includes Pro Bowlers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as well as new additions JoJo Natson and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones