      Weather Alert

Browns Release DT Sheldon Richardson

Brian Novak
Apr 16, 2021 @ 3:38pm

Official Browns release …

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of DT Sheldon Richardson.

Richardson joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. Last season, he started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Initially a first round pick by the Jets in 2013, Richardson was voted the 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, named a Pro Bowler in 2014 and was voted the winner of the 2019 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
OSP: Navarre Man Killed in Crash Near Beach City
Lots of Paving Projects for 2021 ODOT Construction Season
Stark Rolling Out Assistance Program for Renters, Landlords
Pressure Washer Recall! Read this before you use yours!