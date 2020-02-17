Browns Release Four Players as Free Agency Approaches
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With NFL free agency a month away, the Cleveland Browns are clearing up room on their roster. The team announced today that it will be releasing four players from the past season, three of which started multiple games.
The players released were corner back, T.J. Carrie, tight end, Demetrius Harris, guard Eric Kush, and linebacker, Adarius Taylor. Each of the four players cut were veterans between the ages of 28 to 30.
Carrie played in every game this season for Cleveland, starting six of them and finishing the year with 52 total tackles and an interception. He was also the only one of the four to have played more than one season with the Browns.
Harris was forced into a larger action role due to injuries, resulting in him starting five games, catching 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
Eric Kush started seven games on the offensive line for the Browns while Taylor primarily appeared on special teams in the 15 games he dressed last season.
OvertheCap.com says the move to cut all four frees up over $10 million in space.