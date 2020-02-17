Browns Release Four Players
The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contracts of CB T.J. Carrie, TE Demetrius Harris, G Eric Kush and LB Adarius Taylor.
Carrie joined the Browns in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent and played in all 32 games (14 starts) over his two years with the club. He notched 125 tackles, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.
Harris was signed by the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, playing in 15 games with six starts. He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
Kush, a 2019 unrestricted free agent signing by the Browns, played in all 16 games and tied a career high with seven starts at right guard last season.
Taylor signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2019. He played in 15 games last season and recorded eight special teams tackles.