Browns Release Linebacker Jamie Collins

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. The Chiefs won 37-21. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of LB Jamie Collins Sr.

“We want to thank Jamie for his contributions to the Cleveland Browns,” said general manager John Dorsey. “These types of decisions are never easy. Jamie is a respected veteran player in this league and we wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Collins joined the Browns via trade during the 2016 season. He started all 16 games last year and recorded 104 tackles, four sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Collins was originally drafted by New England in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Collins was due to make $10.5 million in base salary this season.