Browns Replace Kicker Zane Gonzalez With Greg Joseph

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez watches after missing an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed K Greg Joseph. To make room on the roster, the team waived K Zane Gonzalez.

Joseph is a 6-0, 208 pound rookie out of Florida Atlantic.

Originally signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent, Joseph was waived during final roster cuts. During the preseason, he connected on all three field goal attempts and both extra point tries. He is a native of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Gonzalez, a seventh-round pick in 2017, was 17 of 25 on career field goal attempts and 28 of 31 on PATs