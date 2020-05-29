Browns Returning to Facilities on June 1
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The end of May means the return of football in Northeast, Ohio. Well, the business of football anyway.
The Cleveland Browns announced this afternoon that they plan to reopen offices at their training facility in Berea and First Energy Stadium on June 1. In a statement, Browns executive VP and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins said that the franchise has worked with medical professionals to ensure all employees will be safe upon return.
A limited number of employees will return on Monday. The Browns are working with University Hospitals to determine when it will be safe for the next group of employees to also head back to work.
As of now, coaches and players are not allowed to return to team facilities. Yesterday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he hopes to change that sometime next week. In order for that to happen, all facilities for each of the 32 NFL teams must receive clearance from state and local health officials.