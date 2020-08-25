      Weather Alert

Browns Rookie Delpit Done For The Year

Kenny Roda
Aug 25, 2020 @ 4:51pm
LSU defensive back Grant Delpit (7) high-fives the fans after an NCAA football game Saturday against Alabama, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(official Browns release)

Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place S Grant Delpit on IR

 BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Claimed (1):

DE Curtis Weaver

 Reserve/Injured (1):

S Grant Delpit (Achilles)

Weaver is a 6-2, 265 pound rookie out of Boise State. A fifth-round selection by Miami this year, Weaver was waived/injured by the Dolphins after sustaining a foot injury. As a redshirt junior in 2019, he was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and set the conference record for career sacks with 34. Weaver is a native of Long Beach, Calif.

Delpit, a second-round pick this year, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require surgical repair.

TAGS
Cleveland Browns Grant Delpit
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire