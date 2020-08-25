Browns Rookie Delpit Done For The Year
LSU defensive back Grant Delpit (7) high-fives the fans after an NCAA football game Saturday against Alabama, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
(official Browns release)
Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place S Grant Delpit on IR
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Claimed (1):
DE Curtis Weaver
Reserve/Injured (1):
S Grant Delpit (Achilles)
Weaver is a 6-2, 265 pound rookie out of Boise State. A fifth-round selection by Miami this year, Weaver was waived/injured by the Dolphins after sustaining a foot injury. As a redshirt junior in 2019, he was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and set the conference record for career sacks with 34. Weaver is a native of Long Beach, Calif.
Delpit, a second-round pick this year, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require surgical repair.