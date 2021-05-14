Browns Rookie Mini-Camp Gets Underway
OFFICIAL BROWNS RELEASE
Browns rookie minicamp will look different compared to previous years, but it certainly beats last year.
The Browns, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any sort of on-field work during the spring, will begin their rookie minicamp today and roll through the weekend. The schedule will feature daily, on-field sessions over the next three days as well as numerous meetings between the players and their new coaches.
“It is a big step in their maturation is getting them here,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We will get our guys here, plan on getting the rookies and the free agents here, get them out on the field, a lot of meetings and a lot of walkthroughs and then some field work.”
Unlike previous years, when the camp roster would be filled with dozens of tryout players, the Browns, per the league’s COVID-19 protocols, are bringing in just three. All told, there will be just 18 players participating — eight draft picks, five undrafted free agents, three tryout players and two players from the roster who are not rookies but are still considered first-year players.
Here’s how the weekend’s roster breaks down:
Draft picks: CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, WR Anthony Schwartz, T James Hudson III, DT Tommy Togiai, LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III, RB Demetric Felton
Undrafted free agents: RB Tre Harbison, DE Romeo McKnight, CB Emmanuel Rugamba, CB Kiondre Thomas, DT Marvin Wilson
Tryout players: WR Johnnie Dixon (Ohio State), QB Josh Love (San Jose State), QB Riley Neal (Ball State)
Rostered players: DT Malik McDowell, TE Kyle Markway