Browns Rookies Shine In Win Over Falcons

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

A pair of General Manager John Dorsey’s rookies led the Browns to a 28-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in this year’s draft completed his first 13 passes in the victory and finished the game 17-20 for 216 yards and 3 touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Running Back Nick Chubb, a second round pick by Dorsey this year set a Browns franchise record with a 92 yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Atlanta and finished the game with 176 yards on the ground with that 1 rushing touchdown and 1 touchdown receiving.

The victory snapped a 4 game losing streak for the Browns and improved their record to 3-6-1 heading into the bye week.

Next up for interim head coach Gregg Williams and the Browns, the Bengals in Cincinnati on November 25th.