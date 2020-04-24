Browns Select Jedrick Wills Jr. with 10th Pick in 2020 NFL Draft
Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) sets up to block against Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland Browns wasted no time naming the newest member to the franchise. Just moments after the team was announced to be on the clock, the Browns submitted their pick and selected Jedrick Wills Jr. 10th overall in the 2020 NFL draft.
Wills is a Junior tackle out of the University of Alabama. As a freshman, Wills appeared in 11 games, starting one, helping the Crimson Tide win the 2017 National Championship. He earned a starting spot the next season, playing a key role in the Tide’s appearance in the 2018 National Championship.
Standing at 6-4 and weighing in at 312 pounds, Wills will provide much needed size and physically up front for Cleveland. Some draft experts had Wills ranked as the top offensive line prospect available in the draft.
He was the second offesnive lineman selected, behind only Andrew Thomas (Georgia) who was taken at fourth overall by the New York Giants.