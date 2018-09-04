Browns Set Practice Squad

(official Cleveland Browns release)

Browns announce 11 practice squad players

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed the following players to their practice squad:

Practice Squad

1. OL Christian DiLauro

2. DL Daniel Ekuale

3. DL Zaycoven Henderson

4. RB Dontrell Hilliard

5. OL Kyle Kalis

6. TE Pharoah McKever

7. DB Jeremiah McKinnon

8. DB Montrel Meander

9. WR Da’Mari Scott

10. LB Brady Sheldon

International Program Practice Squad

1. DB Tigie Sankoh

Notes:

Nine of the 11 players were with the Browns during training camp and the preseason. Additionally, Sankoh will be a member of the team’s international practice squad and won’t count towards the team’s allotted 10 practice squad slots.

Kalis (6-4, 306) comes to the Browns after spending this preseason with the Washington Redskins. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Redskins in 2017, he’s also been a member of the Indianapolis Colts and has started two of four career games. Officially a first-year offensive lineman, Kalis played collegiately at Michigan and is a product of Lakewood, Ohio. He graduated from St. Edward High School.

McKever (6-6, 250) is a rookie tight end out Florida International and spent this preseason as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this spring and caught three passes for 17 yards in exhibition play. McKever is a native of Tabor City, N.C.