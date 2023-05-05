Browns Sign Safety

(official Browns release)

Browns sign S Rodney McLeod

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed S Rodney McLeod.

McLeod is entering his 12th NFL season out of Virginia. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, McLeod has appeared in 156 career games with 138 starts between time with the Rams (2012-15), Eagles (2016-21) and Colts (2022). He has recorded 655 career tackles, 18 interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two sacks. In 2016, he started all 14 games he appeared in, as well as Super Bowl LII, where he helped the Eagles to a 41-33 victory. Last season, he started 15 of his 17 games with the Colts and recorded 92 tackles, two interceptions one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.