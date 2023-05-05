News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns Sign Safety

By Kenny Roda
May 5, 2023 5:05PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 20: Rodney McLeod #26 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(official Browns release)

Browns sign S Rodney McLeod

 

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed S Rodney McLeod.

McLeod is entering his 12th NFL season out of Virginia. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, McLeod has appeared in 156 career games with 138 starts between time with the Rams (2012-15), Eagles (2016-21) and Colts (2022). He has recorded 655 career tackles, 18 interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two sacks. In 2016, he started all 14 games he appeared in, as well as Super Bowl LII, where he helped the Eagles to a 41-33 victory. Last season, he started 15 of his 17 games with the Colts and recorded 92 tackles, two interceptions one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

