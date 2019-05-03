Browns Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents
By Brian Novak
|
May 3, 2019 @ 11:42 AM
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, right, speaks while new NFL football head coach Freddie Kitchens listens during a news conference, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed 15 undrafted free agents. Additionally, the club waived LB D’Juan Hines and DE Lenny Jones (injury settlement).

The group of undrafted free agents is made of eight offensive players, six defensive players and a specialist. The positions include three offensive linemen and a pair of wide receivers, defensive linemen, defensive backs and linebackers. The team also signed a running back, quarterback, tight end and punter.

Rookie minicamp will run from today, Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5.

 

Name Pos Ht Wt Age College Hometown
Dorian Baker WR 6-3 213 22 Kentucky Cleveland Heights, Ohio
David Blough QB 6-0 200 23 Purdue Carrollton, Texas
Stephen Carlson TE 6-4 240 22 Princeton Jamestown, N.Y.
Brian Fineanganofo T 6-6 304 24 Idaho State Los Angeles, Calif.
Jamie Gillan P 6-1 207 21 Arkansas Pine‐Bluff Leonardtown, Md.
Darrin Hall RB 6-0 217 22 Pittsburgh Youngstown, Ohio
J.T. Hassell S 5-11 200 23 Florida Tech Titusville, Fla.
D.J. Montgomery WR 6-1 201 22 Austin Peay Durant, Miss.
Jarrell Owens DE 6-3 262 24 Oklahoma State Palestine, Texas
Jermaine Ponder CB 6-1 195 24 Saint Francis (Pa.) Rochester, N.Y.
Wyatt Ray DE 6-3 257 22 Boston College Boca Raton, Fla.
Anthony Stubbs

Trevon Tate

 LB

C

 6-0

6-3

 220

306

 22

23

 Prairie View A&M

Memphis

 Millville, N.J.

Houston, Texas
Willie Wright C 6-3 300 23 Tulsa Houston, Texas
Dedrick Young II LB 6-0 233 22 Nebraska Peoria, Ariz.
