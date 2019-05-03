Browns Sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed 15 undrafted free agents. Additionally, the club waived LB D’Juan Hines and DE Lenny Jones (injury settlement).
The group of undrafted free agents is made of eight offensive players, six defensive players and a specialist. The positions include three offensive linemen and a pair of wide receivers, defensive linemen, defensive backs and linebackers. The team also signed a running back, quarterback, tight end and punter.
Rookie minicamp will run from today, Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5.
|Name
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Age
|College
|Hometown
|Dorian Baker
|WR
|6-3
|213
|22
|Kentucky
|Cleveland Heights, Ohio
|David Blough
|QB
|6-0
|200
|23
|Purdue
|Carrollton, Texas
|Stephen Carlson
|TE
|6-4
|240
|22
|Princeton
|Jamestown, N.Y.
|Brian Fineanganofo
|T
|6-6
|304
|24
|Idaho State
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|6-1
|207
|21
|Arkansas Pine‐Bluff
|Leonardtown, Md.
|Darrin Hall
|RB
|6-0
|217
|22
|Pittsburgh
|Youngstown, Ohio
|J.T. Hassell
|S
|5-11
|200
|23
|Florida Tech
|Titusville, Fla.
|D.J. Montgomery
|WR
|6-1
|201
|22
|Austin Peay
|Durant, Miss.
|Jarrell Owens
|DE
|6-3
|262
|24
|Oklahoma State
|Palestine, Texas
|Jermaine Ponder
|CB
|6-1
|195
|24
|Saint Francis (Pa.)
|Rochester, N.Y.
|Wyatt Ray
|DE
|6-3
|257
|22
|Boston College
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Anthony Stubbs
Trevon Tate
|LB
C
|6-0
6-3
|220
306
|22
23
|Prairie View A&M
Memphis
|Millville, N.J.
Houston, Texas
|Willie Wright
|C
|6-3
|300
|23
|Tulsa
|Houston, Texas
|Dedrick Young II
|LB
|6-0
|233
|22
|Nebraska
|Peoria, Ariz.