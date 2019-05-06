Browns Sign 3 Free Agents
By Kenny Roda
|
May 6, 2019 @ 12:23 PM
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(official Browns release)

Browns sign three undrafted free agents

 BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Jhavonte Dean, RB Trayone Gray and LB Willie Harvey. All three players participated in the Browns’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Additionally, the team waived RB Darrin Hall, CB Ashton Lampkin and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster.

Dean is 6-1, 185 pounds and a product of Miami (Fla.). The rookie played in 25 games over two seasons as a Hurricane (2017-18), posting 28 tackles, five passes defensed and three interceptions. Prior to Miami, Dean played two seasons (2015-16) at Blinn College before transferring. He’s a native of Homestead, Fla.

Gray, also a Miami Hurricane, measures at 6-1, 233 pounds and played in 29 games during his four-year career at Miami (2014-15, 2017-18). He rushed 60 times for 294 yards and five scores. Gray grew up in Miami, Fla.

Harvey played in 49 contests at Iowa State from 2015-18, contributing 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and returned one interception for a touchdown. At 5-11, 230 pounds, Harvey received honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition three consecutive seasons from 2016-18 and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in 2019. Raised in Hastings, Fla., Harvey finished his career at Iowa State ranked eighth in sacks in program history.

