Browns Sign 4 Players, Cut 3

Official Browns Release

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Juston Burris (free agent), DL Trevon Coley (exclusive rights free agent), WR Rashard Higgins (restricted free agent) and DB Jermaine Whitehead (exclusive rights free agent). In addition, the club has waived DB Derrick Kindred, WR Ricardo Louis and DB Howard Wilson.

Burris appeared in four games with the Browns last season after being signed off the Jets’ practice squad. He has appeared in 38 career games with two starts and has logged 28 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Coley has started 29 games over the past two seasons in Cleveland, compiling 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a safety.

Higgins, a fifth-round selection in 2016, recorded 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns last year. For his career, Higgins has 72 receptions, 961 yards and six touchdowns.

Whitehead, whom the Browns claimed via waivers from the Packers midway through last season, played exclusively on special teams in his seven games with Cleveland.

Kindred was a fourth round pick in 2016 and appeared in 42 games with 17 starts. He appeared in all 16 games last year and recorded 38 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Louis was a fourth round pick in 2016 and appeared in 32 career games. He recorded 45 career receptions for 562 yards.

Wilson was a fourth round pick in 2017 and missed the past two seasons due to injury.