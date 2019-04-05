Browns Sign Defensive Back And Former AAF Quarterback

Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) sets up to throw a pass during the second half of an AAF football game against the Arizona Hotshots Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Morgan Burnett and QB Garrett Gilbert.

Burnett is 6-1, 210 pounds and entering his ninth NFL season out of Georgia Tech. Originally a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2010, he’s started 104 of 113 career games. Burnett has recorded 713 tackles, 50 passes defensed, nine interceptions, nine fumble recoveries and forced eight fumbles. He started two of 11 games with the Steelers last season and is a native of College Park, Ga.

Gilbert, 6-4, 230 pounds, is officially a second-year player out of SMU. He began his NFL career as a sixth-round selection (214th overall) by the St. Louis Rams in 2014 and had stints with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers. Last season, Gilbert appeared in the Panthers’ season finale, his first career game, and completed two passes for 40 yards.

Most recently, Gilbert was a member of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football league. Gilbert paced the AAF with 157 completions for a league-best 2,152 yards. He added 13 touchdown passes and 205 attempts. Gilbert hails from Austin, Texas.