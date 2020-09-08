Browns Sign Hunt To Extension
Browns RB Kareem Hunt signs 2-year contract extension
Talented Pro Bowler is staying home
By Andrew Gribble, ClevelandBrowns.com Senior Staff Writer
Kareem Hunt came home when he signed with the Browns in early 2019, and it’s going to stay that way for years to come.
The Browns on Tuesday signed Hunt to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2022 season. Hunt, who was born in Elyria and starred at Willoughby South High School, was set to play on the last year of his contract in 2020 but now has the long-term security he and his hometown team have been collectively seeking.
“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up. Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.
“Today, I’m honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, Andrew Berry, Coach Stefanski and the entire Browns’ organization for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.
“To everyone who has also supported me – my family, mentors, friends, and off-the-field team – thank you for continuing to be my “why.” All and continued thanks to God the Good Lord for the guidance, strength, blessings and opportunity to be in this position.
“And, of course, a BIG thank you to the entire DAWG POUND for welcoming me back home. I promise to continue to push and work hard to bring a championship here for you all, representing the best team in the NFL, and make a lasting impact in the community and on the field.”
Despite playing just eight games in 2019, Hunt finished second on the Browns in rushing yards and third in receptions. Originally a third-round pick by Kansas City in 2017, Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards. He has amassed 2,330 career rushing yards on 496 attempts (4.7 avg.) and recorded 116 receptions for 1,118 yards and 28 total touchdowns. Hunt played high school (Willoughby South) and college (Toledo) football in the state of Ohio.
Hunt is poised to play a big role in Cleveland’s offense in 2020 and beyond while sharing the backfield with Nick Chubb, who finished second in the NFL in rushing yards last season. Run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell has been among the many who have complimented Hunt for his performance throughout training camp.
The Browns have seen Hunt grow as both a player and a person since he signed with the team. The team and Hunt both expect that trajectory to continue throughout his time in Cleveland.
“Kareem Hunt is a core component of our offense. He has been a great teammate, outstanding worker, and steadfast in his desire to have success in his hometown for the long term,” said EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “Personal growth is often times non-linear but Kareem has remained committed to becoming the best version of himself and we are proud of the redemptive strides he has taken. He understands the opportunity he has in front of him—provided he maintains his current personal trajectory—and we look forward to the contributions he will continue to make to our team.”