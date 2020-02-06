Browns Sign Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Less than a week after he coached in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods has a new team and a new position.
According to multiple reports this afternoon, Woods agreed to terms to become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. The Browns are expected to make an official announcement on the hiring tomorrow.
The new Browns DC has roots to the Buckeye State. Woods broke into coaching in 1992 at Muskingum University, a Division III school in New Concord.
At the age of 49, Woods has a long resume of coaching experience. He has severed as an assistant for the Tampa Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos before joining the 49ers staff this past season.
This is Woods’ second shot as a defensive coordinator. His first was in Denver during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In his first year as DC, the Broncos finished with the NFL’s third best defense.
Woods joins a staff led by first year head coach Kevin Stefanski. The two have a previous history, dating back to their time together as assistants in Minnesota.