Browns Sign Kicker And Punter
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
(official Browns release)
Browns sign K Chase McLaughlin
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transaction:
Signed (1):
K Chase McLaughlin
McLaughlin (6-0, 180) kicked in 16 games for the Browns last season, converting 15 of 21 field goals, as well as 36 of 37 PATs. McLaughlin was perfect from 50 yards or greater in 2021, putting all four of his attempts through the uprights, the third-most 50-plus-yard field goals made in a single season by Brown in history. Additionally, he joined Phil Dawson as only Browns kickers with two 50-plus-yard field goals made in the same game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 last year. McLaughlin has made 75.5 percent of his field goal attempts (37 of 49) and 97.1 percent of his extra points (67 of 69) in the NFL. Originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he hails from Cypress, Texas.
Browns sign P Corey Bojorquez
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following transaction:
Signed (1):
P Corey Bojorquez
Bojorquez (pronounced bo-HOR-quez) enters his fifth NFL season in 2022, posting 218 punts for 9,890 yards with a 45.4 average since signing with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Bojorquez handled punting duties in Green Bay last season after being acquired by the Packers via trade with the Los Angeles Rams. He punted 53 times for 2,467 yards with a 46.5 average in 2021. A product of New Mexico, Bojorquez hails from Lakewood, Calif.