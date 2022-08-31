Browns Sign QB, Add 12 Others To Practice Squad

Browns Claim One Player; Announce 12 Practice Squad Members

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond (Minnesota Vikings) from waivers. In a corresponding move, the team terminated DE Isaac Rochell’s contract.

The Browns also signed LB Dakota Allen, WR Daylen Baldwin, TE Miller Forristall, WR Mike Harley, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT David Moore, DT Roderick Perry and T Alex Taylor to their practice squad. All 12 practice squad players were with the Browns this training camp.

Mond is a 6-3, 217-pound quarterback and is officially in his second NFL season. Originally selected in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Vikings, Mond played in one game for Minnesota as a rookie. The former Texas A&M Aggie is a product of San Antonio, Texas.