Browns Sign RB L.J. Scott

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed RB L.J. Scott. To make room on the roster, the team waived RB Devante Mays.

Scott is an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State, measuring at 6-0, 227 pounds. He closed out his four-year career as a Spartan ranking ninth among the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards (2,855) and carries (610), as well as placing 12th in rushing touchdowns (25). Scott played in 43 career games, including 23 starts, and added nine 100-yard rushing performances. Additionally, he paced the team in rushing three consecutive seasons from 2015-17. Scott is a native of Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Hubbard High School, where he was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Football Award in 2014.

Mays, a second-year player, spent 10 weeks on the team’s practice squad last season.