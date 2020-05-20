Browns Sign Two Draft Picks
The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Harrison Bryant and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. They are the first of the club’s seven 2020 draft picks to sign.
Harrison Bryant | TE | Florida Atlantic
4th round (No. 115 overall)
Tallied 148 career receptions, 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns in his four years…Honored with the 2020 John Mackey Award, as the nation’s most outstanding tight end (only G-5 winner in the awards’ history)…Earned the university’s Athletic Academic Achievement Award as a senior, as well as Conference USA All-Academic honors as a junior and senior…Earned unanimous All-America status, as he was voted first team by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp…First team All-Conference USA honoree in 2018 and 2019, as well as second team in 2017…Majored in health administration…Native of Macon, Ga.
Donovan Peoples-Jones | WR | Michigan
6th round (No. 187th overall)
Appeared in 37 games as a Wolverine with 26 starts, totaling 2,155 all-purpose yards with 16 touchdowns (14 receiving)…Two-time All-Big Ten selection as a wide receiver (third team, coaches, 2018; honorable mention, media, 2018-19)…Two-time All-Big Ten honoree as a punt returner (third team, coaches, 2018, and media, 2018-19; honorable mention, coaches, 2017, ’19 and media,2017)…Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2018)…Was enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts at Michigan…Native of Detroit, Mich.