Browns Superfan “Showdawg” Makes HOF Final Cut
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME RELEASE…
The Ford Hall of Fans, a program that recognizes some of the most passionate NFL fans across the country, has named three finalists who now await word to see if they will be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2021. Kristi Brown (Arizona Cardinals fan), Wayne Mabry (Las Vegas Raiders fan) and Ray Prisby (Cleveland Browns fan) were each notified today that they have won a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida. During the afternoon of Friday, February 5, each Finalist will find out if they have been selected to this year’s class if they receive a celebratory knock from Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker.
Brown, Mabry and Prisby were the top three vote-getters from a monthlong online fan polling at the FordHallofFans.com website. Finalists inducted will be honored with a presentation of their own display inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, during the annual Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.
Brown, a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader, now works as a labor and delivery nurse. She is a second-generation season-ticket holder and devoted Cardinals training camp attendee. After her son was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, Brown’s biggest passion now is raising awareness to help find a cure for the disease.
Mabry, a 37-year season-ticket holder spends two hours on face-painting and wardrobe perfecting in order to transform into “The Violator,” a silver-and-black character commonly seen at Raiders games. Mabry believes in the unifying power of football and fandom. He often finds time to help feed veterans or lend a hand to kids battling cancer, autism and cerebral palsy.
Prisby, known among Browns fans as “Showdawg,” only wears the colors brown and orange and has an encyclopedic knowledge of Browns history and statistics. Since 1961, the United States Air Force veteran has assembled an extensive memorabilia collection that was featured on “Ball Boys” and included in the Cleveland Browns museum at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The three Finalists look to join the inductees of the first two Ford Hall of Fans classes: Kansas City Chiefs fan Janel Carbajo, aka “Puppet Lady”; Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Keith Kunzig, aka “Big Nasty”; Denver Broncos fan Rob Garner, aka “Ruscue Rob; Miami Dolphins fan Roger Avila, aka “Dolfan Maniac”; Pittsburgh Steelers fan Rick Holman; and Chicago Bears fan Don Wachter, aka “Bearman.”