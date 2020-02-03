Browns to Hire 49ers’ Assistant Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Following the end of the NFL season last night, the Cleveland Browns are making more additions to their coaching staff.
As first reported by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns plan to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator.
Woods comes from a defensive staff that suffered a loss last evening by a final of 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. Despite the negative outcome, there were many times throughout the entire game where his secondary gave fits to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Woods joins a staff led by new head coach, Kevin Stefanski. The two have a history of coaching together, when they were both assistants with the Minnesota Vikings.