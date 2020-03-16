Browns to Sign Pro Bowl Tight End Austin Hooper
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent tight end Austin Hooper.
The terms of the deal have not been released but it has been said that once signed, Hooper will become the highest paid player at his position in the league.
In his four seasons with the Falcons, Hooper has been selected to two Pro Bowls (2018 & 2019). Hooper is coming off of his best professional season where he had career bests in receptions (75), yards (787) and touchdowns (6).
The addition of Hooper to the Browns offense will give quarterback Baker Mayfield yet another weapon to work with. Hooper and the Browns can not officially agree to a deal until later in the week.