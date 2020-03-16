Browns to Sign Veteran Quarterback Case Keenum
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Per multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have reached a multi-year deal with veteran quarterback Case Keenum.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Cleveland and Keenum have agreed to a three year deal, worth $18 million that includes $10 million guaranteed.
Keenum has played eight season in the NFL, where he has started 62 games while playing for five different teams. His best season was in 2017 when he held lead the Minnesota Vikings to an appearance in the NFC championship.
Last year, Keenum started eight games for the Washington Redskins where he threw for 1,707 yards, 11 Touchdowns and five interceptions. He is regarded as one of the top back-up quarterback options available in the free-agency market.
The Browns can not officially sign Keenum until later this week.