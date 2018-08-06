Browns Trade Coleman

FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman stretches during NFL football training camp, in Berea, Ohio. On Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, a person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade disappointing wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills for a draft pick. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Browns have updated their preseason Game 1 depth chart and wide receiver Corey Coleman isn’t on it.

That’s because he’s been traded.

Here’s the official release from the team:

Browns Make Trade

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills have agreed to the following trade:

Browns receive:

Undisclosed future draft pick

Bills receive:

WR Corey Coleman

Coleman, a first-round pick in 2016, appeared in 19 games and totaled 56 receptions for 718 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The draft pick the Browns got for Coleman reportedly is a late-round pick, meaning, it’s addition by subtraction, or get whatever you can can for him, but just make sure you get rid of him!

Current GM John Dorsey didn’t draft Coleman with the 15th overall pick in the first round back in 2016 so he had no ties to him, and so he got what he could for him.

The Browns open up preseason play this Thursday in New York against the Giants.