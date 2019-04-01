Browns Trade Emmanuel Ogbah To Chiefs
By Brian Novak
Apr 1, 2019 @ 5:35 PM
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio The Browns on Monday acquired Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Murray in exchange for defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray, 25, is entering his fourth season and coming off a 2018 campaign in which he started nine games. He finished with 54 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception.

A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Minnesota, Murray has appeared in 45 games over the course of his career. He had a career-best five passes defensed in 2017 and has 94 tackles in three seasons.

Ogbah, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, amassed 12.5 sacks and 122 tackles over three seasons with the Browns.

