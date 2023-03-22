Browns Trade For Speedy Receiver

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 22: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(official Browns release)

Browns agree to trade with Jets

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets have agreed to the following trade:



Browns receive:

WR Elijah Moore

2023 3rd round pick (74th overall)

Jets receive:

2023 2nd round pick (42nd overall)

Moore is entering his third NFL season out of Mississippi. Originally a second-round pick by New York in 2021, Moore has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts. He has recorded 80 receptions for 984 yards with six touchdowns. He has added 59 rushing yards with one score. In three seasons at Ole Miss, Moore recorded 189 receptions for 2,441 yards with 16 touchdowns.

*all NFL trades are pending a physical.