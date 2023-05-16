Browns Trade Made Official For DE Smith

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 5-16-23

Browns trade for three-time Pro Bowl DE Za’Darius Smith

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings have completed the following trade:



Browns receive:

DE Za’Darius Smith

2025 6th round pick

2025 7th round pick

Vikings receive:

2024 5th round pick

2025 5th round pick

Smith, who was named to his third career Pro Bowl this past season, is entering his nineth NFL season out of Kentucky. Originally a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2015, Smith has spent time with the Ravens (2015-18), Packers (2019-21) and Vikings (2022). In 107 career games, he has recorded 271 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has recorded three seasons with double-digit sacks, including 10 last season. His 44.5 sacks since 2018 rank tied for 10th most in the NFL during that time, despite appearing in just one game in 2021. He was named second team All-Pro in 2020 after finishing tied for fourth in the league with 12.5 sacks. Smith has appeared in seven career postgame contests and has registered four sacks.