CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 and Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate their touchdown pass and catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

An hour before the NFL Trade Deadline strikes, the Cleveland Browns have traded WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a 6th round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Used primarily as a kick returner this year, Peoples-Jones caught just 8 passes on 18 targets for 97 yards.

He was drafted by the Browns in the 6th round in the 2020 Draft out of Michigan.