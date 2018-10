Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Cleveland Browns have traded starting running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 5th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Browns will now have 3 draft picks in the 5th round of the 2019 draft.

Hyde is the Browns leading rusher with 382 yards and 5 touchdowns on 114 carriers.

This opens the door for more playing time for this year’s second round pick, Nick Chubb and veteran Duke Johnson.