Browns Use Franchise Tag

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches the ball for a touchdown against Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of the game at Heinz Field on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
(official Browns release)
Browns designate TE David Njoku as franchise player, tender three
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Designated as franchise player (1):
TE David Njoku
Tendered exclusive rights players (3):
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
G Michael Dunn
OL Blake Hance
Njoku played in 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 475 yards with a team-high four receiving touchdowns. The 2017 first round pick recorded the longest reception by a tight end in 2021 after a 71-yard touchdown grab at the Chargers on Oct. 10. Njoku has appeared in 65 career games and recorded 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Bradley has appeared in eight games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He registered four receptions for 64 yards in five games last season.
Dunn started two games at right guard and appeared in 14 contests in 2021.
Hance appeared in all 17 games in 2021, starting eight (six at right tackle, two at left tackle).