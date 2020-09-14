Browns Waive Seibert; Njoku to IR
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 08: Kicker Austin Seibert #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after hitting a 53 yard field goal during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Bengals 27-19. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Browns have signed K Cody Parkey to the active roster from the practice squad. The Browns also placed TE David Njoku (knee) on injured reserve*. In addition, the club waived K Austin Seibert.
Parkey is 6-0, 188 pounds and in his seventh NFL season out of Auburn. Parkey spend Week 1 of the 2020 season on the Browns’ practice squad. Originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Parkey also had stints with the Browns (2016), Dolphins (2017), Bears (2018) and Titans (2019). He’s appeared 68 career games and has gone a combined 102 of 121 on field goal attempts, a conversion rate of 84.3 percent. Parkey is also eight of 10 from 50-plus yards in his career and has hit 154-of-162 extra points (95.1 percent). He’s a native of Jupiter, Fla.., and will wear No. 2.
Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown at Baltimore before leaving with a knee injury.
* New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year