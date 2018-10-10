Browns Ward Wins Award

Cleveland Browns defensive back Denzel Ward (21) blocks a field goal-attempt by the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Denzel Ward named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns rookie DB Denzel Ward has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played Oct. 4-8 (Week 5), the National Football League announced Wednesday.

In a 12-9 overtime victory against Baltimore on Sunday, Ward blocked a field goal and recorded one interception, five tackles and three passes defensed. He blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt as time expired at the end of the first half. His interception came on a second-and-goal from the 2-yard line to thwart a potential Ravens scoring drive.

Ward’s efforts helped the Browns win their first AFC North division game since Oct. 11, 2015. At 2-2-1, the Browns are off to their best start to a season since 2014. In addition, the club’s 2-0-1 record at home is their best start at home since 2004.

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ward is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions this season. His three interceptions are the most by a Brown through the first five weeks since Anthony Henry in 2001.

Ward was previously named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in Week 1 and is a finalist for the award again this week. QB Baker Mayfield (Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in Week 3 and also a finalist this week) and RB Nick Chubb (Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week in Week 4) have also earned league awards this season. This is the Browns’ first Special Teams Player of the Week Award since DL Jamie Meder won in Week 16 in 2016.