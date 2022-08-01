Watson Suspended For 6 Games

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended 6 games by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for allegations of sexual misconduct which violates the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who will not appeal the suspension, will not be fined.

Roger Goodell and the NFL now have 3 days to appeal the ruling if they feel the suspension is not long enough.

If the suspension stays at 6 games, Watson would be eligible to play in week 7, game 7, on the road at Baltimore on October 23rd.

