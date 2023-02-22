News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns will need help via Free Agency

By Jeff Turk
February 22, 2023 5:32PM EST
Share
Browns will need help via Free Agency
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wednesday March 15 Free Agency in the NFL opens at 4PM  

with needs at receiver, here are some names the Browns may look at

Wide receivers

  1. Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
  2. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
  3. Allen Lazard, Packers
  4. D.J. Chark, Lions
  5. Parris Campbell, Colts
  6. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
  7. Richie James, Giants
  8. Julio Jones, Buccaneers
  9. Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
  10. Demarcus Robinson, Ravens
  11. Odell Beckham Jr., street
  12. DeAndre Carter, Chargers
  13. Jauan Jennings, 49ers
  14. Mack Hollins, Raiders
  15. Darius Slayton, Giants
  16. Trent Sheffield, Dolphins
  17. Jarvis Landry, Saints
  18. Chris Moore, Texans
  19. Nelson Agholor, Patriots
  20. Randall Cobb, Packers
  21. A.J. Green, Cardinals
  22. Byron Pringle, Bears
  23. Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
  24. Damiere Byrd, Falcons
  25. Sammy Watkins, Ravens
  26. Sterling Shepard, Giants
  27. T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys
  28. Jamison Crowder, Bills

Tomorrow we will explore another position for the Browns to consider

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
3

Did Train Travel Through Stark County?
4

Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts
5

A Stabbing in Canton has Police Searching for a Suspect