Browns will need help via Free Agency
February 22, 2023 5:32PM EST
CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Wednesday March 15 Free Agency in the NFL opens at 4PM
with needs at receiver, here are some names the Browns may look at
Wide receivers
- Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
- Allen Lazard, Packers
- D.J. Chark, Lions
- Parris Campbell, Colts
- Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
- Richie James, Giants
- Julio Jones, Buccaneers
- Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars
- Demarcus Robinson, Ravens
- Odell Beckham Jr., street
- DeAndre Carter, Chargers
- Jauan Jennings, 49ers
- Mack Hollins, Raiders
- Darius Slayton, Giants
- Trent Sheffield, Dolphins
- Jarvis Landry, Saints
- Chris Moore, Texans
- Nelson Agholor, Patriots
- Randall Cobb, Packers
- A.J. Green, Cardinals
- Byron Pringle, Bears
- Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks
- Damiere Byrd, Falcons
- Sammy Watkins, Ravens
- Sterling Shepard, Giants
- T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys
- Jamison Crowder, Bills
Tomorrow we will explore another position for the Browns to consider