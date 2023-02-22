Browns will need help via Free Agency

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wednesday March 15 Free Agency in the NFL opens at 4PM

with needs at receiver, here are some names the Browns may look at

Wide receivers

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs Allen Lazard, Packers D.J. Chark, Lions Parris Campbell, Colts Mecole Hardman, Chiefs Richie James, Giants Julio Jones, Buccaneers Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars Demarcus Robinson, Ravens Odell Beckham Jr., street DeAndre Carter, Chargers Jauan Jennings, 49ers Mack Hollins, Raiders Darius Slayton, Giants Trent Sheffield, Dolphins Jarvis Landry, Saints Chris Moore, Texans Nelson Agholor, Patriots Randall Cobb, Packers A.J. Green, Cardinals Byron Pringle, Bears Marquise Goodwin, Seahawks Damiere Byrd, Falcons Sammy Watkins, Ravens Sterling Shepard, Giants T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Jamison Crowder, Bills

