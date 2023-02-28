Browns Will Play Jets In 2023 Hall Of Fame Game

WHBC image

Official Hall of Fame Release…

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 3, during Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.

The matchup, which kicks off the National Football League’s 104th season in the city where the League was born, will take place in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It will be the Browns’ sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game. Their most recent appearance in Canton came in 1999 – the first game the franchise played after resuming operations. The Jets have played twice in Canton but not since 1992.

Browns great JOE THOMAS, along with Jets legends JOE KLECKO and DARRELLE REVIS, will be enshrined two days later as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. RONDÉ BARBER, DON CORYELL, CHUCK HOWLEY, KEN RILEY, ZACH THOMAS and DeMARCUS WARE also will be enshrined at the annual ceremony, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Tickets for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, March 8. Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-day celebration of the enshrinement of the newest Hall of Fame Class, is held each year in Canton.

The 2023 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls will include:

Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game (Jets vs. Browns)

Aug. 4: Fashion Show

Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner

Aug. 5: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

Aug. 5: Class of 2023 Enshrinement

Aug. 5: Concert for Legends, featuring Zac Brown Band

Aug. 6: Enshrinees’ Roundtable

Tickets for several events are on sale now. For more information, visit www.profootballhof.com/enshrinement/.