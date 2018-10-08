Browns Beat Ravens In OT

Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baker Mayfield in his first NFL start in Cleveland led the Browns on a game winning drive in overtime to give Hue Jackson’s squad a 12-9 victory over the Ravens.

The first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft used some “Mayfield Magic” in driving the Browns from their own 5 yard line to the Baltimore 19 and with :06 seconds left in OT, then kicker Greg Joseph, who had missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game, knuckle balled one through the uprights for the game winning points.

Mayfield finished the game with 342 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns defense created two more turnovers and blocked a field goal to give Mayfield and the offense a chance to steal one from Baltimore, and they did.

With the win the Browns improved to 2-2-1 on the season.

Baltimore falls to 3-2 on the year.

Next week Cleveland welcomes the Los Angeles Chargers to First Energy Stadium for a 1pm kick off.