Browns WR Antonio Callaway Cited For Marijuana Possession

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after being pulled over for a traffic violation by Strongsville police at 2:59 a.m. Sunday morning.

Callaway was initially pulled over for a traffic violation and found with “a small amount of suspected marijuana” according to Strongsville police and they added that “the case is still under investigation”.

He is scheduled to appear in Strongsville Mayor’s Court on Thursday.

The Browns released the following statement on the matter: “We are aware of the citation (and) are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time.”